Visakhapatnam: Residents to play a key role in easing traffic woes

Visakhapatnam: Traffic woes are one of the main issues that bog the City of Destiny. Though flyovers, road-widening proposals, creation of parking space and other facilities play a part in streamlining the traffic, considering the existing infrastructure to overcome the woes also essay a significant role.

Keeping this in view, Visakhapatnam city police have come forward to seek suggestions of the denizens and ask them to play a key role in easing the city traffic.

As a part of it, the department received hundreds of suggestions from the people through social media platforms.

Last month, citizens were asked to share their suggestions to ease traffic bottlenecks in the city through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. The department officials sought ideas from the public that would aid in implementing them with immediate effect.

Responding to the request made, more than 300 persons have so far come up with their suggestions to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Eventually, a committee has been formed to sort the suggestions received and consider steps to decide on the next course of action. The committee members, including D Mukund from Department of Civil Engineering of GITAM, managing trustee of Visakha Safety Council Ch Bala Satish, additional SP (Retd) T S R Prasad, GVMC SE (Works) Venugopal Rao and traffic signal system expert P Satyanarayana, will soon submit a report.

The insights thus shared will be verified by the committee members and traffic police at ground-level. After examining the feasibility and other parameters, the officials concerned will work on converting them into a viable proposition.

Lauding the efforts of the residents, who came forward to posting their suggestions, ADCP (traffic) Ch Adi Narayana says, "The traffic police will work in collaboration with the committee members. Also, we will be interacting with the locals in each area and consider their views as well."

The collaborative exercise will continue for a few days in the city. Besides, the traffic police intend to organise public meetings to sort out traffic problems to a large extent.