Visakhapatnam: Revised timings for special trains

Visakhapatnam: It has been decided to revise the timings of Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special and Rayagada-Guntur Special at some of the stations along the East Coast Railway jurisdiction with effect from September 17.

Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha special (07015) from Bhubaneswar with effect from September 17 will arrive at Tilaru at 1:17 pm and leave at 1:19 pm, Srikakulam Road at 1:35/1:37 pm, Ponduru at 1:50/1:52 pm, Chipurupalli at 2:10/14:12 pm, Vizianagaram at 2:40/2:45 pm, Kothavalasa at 1:13/1:15 pm and will arrive at North Simhachalam at 3:28 pm before leaving at 3:30 pm to Secunderabad instead of earlier scheduled timings.

Similarly, Rayagada-Guntur Special (07244) from Rayagada from September 17 will run with revised timings between Rayagada and Vizianagaram stations.

This train will leave Rayagada at 5:30 pm instead of 2:50 pm. This will arrive at Vizianagaram at 5:55 pm and leave at 6 pm instead of earlier scheduled timings.

This train will run with revised timings at Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Sitanagaram, Bobbili, Donkinavalasa, Komatipalli and Gajapathinagaram stations between Rayagada and Vizianagaram stations. However, the timings and scheduled stoppages at other stations will remain unchanged.