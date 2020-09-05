Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes paid to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Visakhapatnam: Paying rich tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the staff of various institutions celebrated Teachers' Day in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion, GITAM Centre for Learning and Sustainability Director SS Prasada Rao said teachers lay the foundation for a civilised and progressive society and their dedicated work to ensure that students turn out to be enlightened citizens deserves high recognition.

He participated in Teachers' Day celebrations organised by the institution's Knowledge Resource Centre and addressed the gathering. He offered floral tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan's statue.

Prof Prasada Rao observed that in a digital era, competencies need to be built among teachers in order to provide quality educational services amidst emerging trends in the line of profession. The institution is organising training programmes to teachers even in times of the pandemic, he said and suggested the teachers to upskill themselves to meet the changing demands.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution participated in the programme.

Similarly, the significance of teachers and their irreplaceable role was recalled by the staff of Visakha Government Degree and PG College for Women. Principal of the college S Shobha Rani has been selected for Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Memorial Award by Tejasvi Astitva Foundation, New Delhi. She has been in the teaching field for the past 29 years.

She said the objective is to work towards making the college grow to the university level. College lecturers P Padma Priya, K Geetanjali and librarian A Dharini were selected for best evocative teachers' award. Vice-Principal of the college R Manjula, among others participated in the celebrations.