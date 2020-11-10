Visakhapatnam: RINL conducts off-site mock drill

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant conducted an off-site mock drill under the guidance of J Shivasankara Reddy, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories (JCIF) at Madhina Bagh, Islampet village near Steel Plant.

With the safety engineering scenario of chlorine leakage from the toppled toner on the road, the RINL's safety engineering department provided the emergency services like checking and arresting of chlorine gas leakage, medical assistance, ambulance and FMD.

Fire and Rescue services by CISF, RINL-VSP wing and NDRF provided the search and rescue operation. Mutual aid partners of RINL namely NTPC and Hinduja Power Plant actively participated in the mock drill.

A review meeting was held at the spot by JCIF along with GM(S&E) in-charge MSV Krishnaiah and valuable suggestions were given to villagers in handling the emergency situations.