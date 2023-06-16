Visakhapatnam: RINL emphasises importance of donating blood

Visakhapatnam: ‘World Blood Donor Day’ was observed at Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

As part of the celebrations, an exhibition of educational material on blood donation through various stalls highlighting different aspects of donation, blood group testing, display of educational materials on awareness of blood donation were displayed.

Registration of new blood donors was done for employees and the public. As many as 500 people visited the stalls. At a programme organised here on Thursday, Commandant of CISF, RINL Attar Mohammad Haneef attended the programme as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Attar Mohammad Haneef said that such programmes are essential to mobilise more employees and public towards becoming potential blood donors and inspire others to come forward for the noble cause.

VSGH chief general manager KH Prakash said that VSGH is in the forefront for extending quality medical service to the employees and their dependents. He said that the blood centre that underwent upgradation of RINL is extending service to the needy.

The recently updated blood donor database containing details of nearly 6,000-plus donors was released on the occasion.

Prizes were given to the winners of various competitions conducted by the VSGH as part of World Blood Donor Day.

K.H. Prakash, CGM (M&HS), AP Naveen Kumar, GM (Med - GM), JN Sarangi GM (Med), A.Santhi Priya DGM (Med-Path) along with doctors, nurses, lab technicians, paramedical staff and administrative staff attended the event.