Visakhapatnam: Rising premature heart strokes, a cause for concern

Visakhapatnam : In India, four people in the age group of 30 to 50 years suffer fatal heart attacks every minute and 25 per cent of the people who die due to a heart attack are of less than 35 years of age.

On the eve of ‘World Heart Day’, experts warn that the younger population faces a larger risk of cardiovascular disease and it should be considered seriously.

Among other reasons, cardiologists caution that mental and physical stress are attributed to cardiovascular diseases. In a highly competitive world where workload demands are intense, youngsters are prone to risk factors for heart disease. This apart, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is said to be another risk factor that tops the list.

Such conditions do get aggravated by smoking tobacco and excessive consumption of alcohol, lack of exercise and quality sleep, explains Dr K Narayana Raju, consultant interventional cardiologist, KIMS Icon hospital.

Statistics indicate that those who work for about 55 hours a week face a 33 per cent increased risk of heart attack than those who work for 35 to 40 hours. This applies to both men and women. Rising work stress and dependence on gadgets disrupt the body’s internal systems, observed the consultant interventional cardiologist. Those diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes, chronic alcoholics, smokers should get a heart check-up done at least once a year. High blood pressure can lead to the development of other serious health conditions among teenagers and young adults, the doctor cautioned.

Certain critical symptoms such as heaviness in the chest or discomfort, shortness of breath, giddiness, profuse sweating, nausea, confusion, increased heart rate should not be ignored, Dr. K. Narayana Raju mentioned, adding that lifestyle modification plays a key factor to reduce the risk factors and prevent premature heart attacks.