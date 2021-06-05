Visakhapatnam: Safety gear, dry ration distributed to frontline workers

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the pandemic situation in view, donors came forward to reach out to the frontline workers and the needy in their own way. Lauding the services rendered by the sanitation staff, risking their lives during the pandemic, GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari distributed clothes to sanitation workers at a programme held in the 16th ward on Saturday.

Along with clothes, sanitation workers were given raincoats and sanitation equipment. Ward corporator M Lakshmi and Chief Medical and Health Officer KSLG Sastry participated in the programme. Meanwhile, as a part of corporate social responsibility, Synergies Castings Ltd (SCL) distributed face shields, face masks and sanitisers to frontline warriors of King George Hospital (KGH) on the same day.

An NRI doctor from Florida, USA, Prasad Chalasani, along with a few friends of Andhra Medical College teamed up with SCL to extend support to the frontline warriors.

About 20,000 face masks and 2,500 face shields were handed over to the Superintendent of KGH P Mythili. She thanked Dr Prasad and Development Commissioner of VSEZ, A Rama Mohan Reddy, for the initiative.

Earlier, NTPC Simhadri distributed groceries to the NGO for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), who works for the homeless and the abandoned, as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Simhadri Group General Manager Diwakar Kaushik and deputy manager (HR/CSR) K Prakasa Rao handed over the groceries to secretary of AUTD Pragada Srinivasu to cater to 180 homeless people for a period of four months.