Visakhapatnam: School students send postcards to PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the government initiated a postcard competition for school children across the country.

Featured by the Department of Posts in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, students from across the country will write 75 lakh postcards addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the postcard writing competition.

In line with this, students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2 Nausenabaugh focussed on topics such as 'Unsung heroes of freedom struggle' and 'my vision for India in 2047' and wrote to the Prime Minister. As many as 500 postcards will be addressed to the Prime Minister.

Started on December 1, the postcard campaign will conclude on December 20. Principal of the school Nishikant Aggarwal mentioned that the platform helps in encouraging students to unlock their skills and promote patriotic fervour.

Meanwhile, 10 best entries from each school will be shortlisted and uploaded on the CBSE official website.