Visakhapatnam: Seminar on Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship organised

Visakhapatnam: A seminar on Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship opportunities was organised by GITAM Career Guidance Centre in collaboration with United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) here on Wednesday.

Programme manager, India from USIEF Gayatri Singhal explained to the participants about the opportunity process, guidelines while applying for the fellowship. She also informed that USIEF is an initiative of the government of the United States to promote mutual understanding between the US and India through an exchange of outstanding researchers, scholars, professionals and students from academic institutions of eminence.

As many as 55 faculty and research scholars from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bangalore participated in this interactive session. Also, they were made aware of other Fulbright Fellowship Opportunities such as Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship programme, Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant programme, Fulbright distinguished awards in teaching programme for international teachers, Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement programme and Fulbright scholar in residence programme. She explained the general prerequisites expected from the applicants for Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship.

The institution's School of Humanities and Social Sciences Director and Fulbright Fellowship recipient Nalini Bikkina shared her experiences of being a Fulbright Scholar and the umpteen opportunities.

Career Options Deputy Director B Ravikanth said they were organising sessions with experts from leading global universities for students to understand and apply for a programme that will help them to have a better career.