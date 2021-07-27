Visakhapatnam: Several tourist spots flout Covid norms

Visakhapatnam: Even as coronavirus cases continue to recede in Visakhapatnam, not many appear to pay much focus on masking and spacing.



Despite the district administration preparing for the third wave of the pandemic by increasing the bed capacity in hospitals and scaling up paediatric wards, non-compliance to safety norms appears to be a serious cause for concern.

While violators are monitored at tourist spots by the authorities concerned, flouting Covid norms has become a common practice for many. Places such as Beach road, Kailasagiri and Rushikonda have been frequented by people ever since the curfew norms were eased.

Despite many being infected and succumbed to the Covid-19 during the first wave and the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, lack of discipline among people in following safety protocols turns out to be a worrisome factor. Except in parts of the city, people disregard safety norms.

"The district is focusing on an intense vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity. This plus compliance to safety protocols aid in controlling the pandemic to a large extent," says PS Surya Narayana, District Medical and Health officer.

Malls, retail outlets are often crowded and so are the public places and eateries. Monitoring system goes for a toss as those visiting Rushikonda and other tourist spots hardly stick to masking and spacing. Unless change comes from within and responsibility rests on each individual to comply with safety protocols, health officials warn that it is not far before the third wave could strike soon.