Visakhapatnam: Social network users must follow self-protective behaviour

Visakhapatnam: People are engaged in extensive online activities, especially on social networks but lack the much needed motivation to seek knowledge on self-protective behaviour in cyberspace, observed GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar on privacy and social media safety organised jointly by the institution's Women Empowerment Cell and National Commission for Women and Cyber Peace Foundation, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that online learning and work from home has changed the lifestyle of people completely and contributes largely to cybercrimes.

Cyber Peace Foundation director Purnendu Singh said that the ever-increasing amount of data that social network users store and share on various platforms is creating numerous opportunities for cybercriminals in cyberspace. "Sometimes social network users do not have adequate knowledge to protect their social network accounts from cyber threats even though security mechanisms are available," the VC added. He suggested using the internet by exercising caution and keeping interactions limited. He briefed about strengthening safety, privacy and identifying misinformation on digital platforms and understanding data and digital footprint, responsible online behaviour.