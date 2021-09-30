Visakhapatnam: SP B Krishna Rao to address issues of kin of deceased, retired personnel

Visakhapatnam: Steps would be taken to release benefits to the families of the deceased and retired personnel at the earliest, Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao said.

Marking the 'Police Welfare Day' here on Wednesday, the SP interacted with the families of the retired police officers and kin of the deceased personnel and assured them that the department will strive towards resolving their pending issues.

According to the SP, deceased police officers were 28, retired staff 21 and those succumbed to Covid-19 were seven in the district. He assured the family members that the benefits and jobs entitled for the kin would be provided.

Further, the SP clarified that job vacancies will be filled as per the roster system. He advised the family members of the deceased to submit relevant documents at the office so that the process of availing benefits would be accelerated.

Later, the SP clarified doubts raised by the family members. District Armed Reserve DSP RPL Shanti Kumari, AO Sarada, reserve inspectors K Venkata Rao, K Aravind Kishore, B Ramakrishna Rao and other staff took part in the programme.