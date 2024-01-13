Visakhapatnam: Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar to address youth on Jan 30

Visakhapatnam : Celebrating education and cultural enrichment, ‘EduYouth Meet’ will be held on January 30th. Organised by GITAM in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation, the meet aims to engage students and voice against substance abuse.

A pledge will be administered under the banner ‘say no to drugs’. Spiritual leader Sri Ravi Shankar will grace the occasion.

Adding a musical crescendo to the evening, the prominent rock band jammers are set to perform, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. Various pre-event competitions will further amplify the excitement, ensuring the active participation of colleges in and around Vizag. Every participating student will receive a certificate, making it a memorable experience for them.

About 1.50 lakh students, academicians and experts are expected to take part in the event that intends to strengthen human values, propagate ancient message of ‘Sangachhaddhwam’

To secure a spot in this mega event, interested individuals can register by logging on to eduyouthmeet.com, wherein free passes are available.

The first EduYouth Meet was held last year in Pune in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and The Art of Living. With 1.50 lakh students participation, students pledged for a drug-free India, setting a world record.