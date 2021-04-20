Visakhapatnam Steel Plant union issues notice for May 6 strike

Visakhapatnam: President of Visakhapatnam Steel Plantrecognised union J Ayodhya Ram demanded that the management show a positive attitude towards the employees' wage agreement.

He was among Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) union leaders, who issued a strike notice to the management here on Tuesday, expressing support to the ensuing nationwide strike scheduled on May 6 over the workers' wage agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayodhya Ram said like previous wage agreement, 17 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) should be given this time too and demanded that the term of the wage agreement should not exceed more than five years.

Sharing his views, VSP recognised union general secretary Y T Das said the management was deliberately neglecting the wage agreement citing lame excuses.

Representatives of the VSP all-party trade union leaders warned that they will continue to fight for their rights.

Trade Union leaders Ganapathy Reddy, Dommeti Apparao, Y Mastanappa and Dalinayudu, among others participated in the programme.