Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers to go on 24-hr strike

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) permanent and contract workers will go on a 24-hour strike on June 29.At a programme organised here on Tuesday, the workers said the strike is scheduled to commence on June 29 at 6 am till June 30, 6 am. Union leaders from VSP served a strike notice here on Tuesday to CGM (HR) K Srinivasa Rao in this regard.

The new wage revision of the workers of RINL has been pending for more than 46 months. The union representatives tried their best to pursue the same. But the management did not come forward with an amicable wage offer for both regular and contract workers.

The unions of VSP served a strike notice to achieve their demands. They include minimum guaranteed benefit which should not be less than 15 per cent, withdrawal of disinvestment and privatisation of RINL, simultaneous wage increase for all contract workers and recruitment of non-executive posts and other posts.

Union leaders J Ayodhya Ram, Gandham Venkata Rao, K Sreenivasa Rao, Y Mastanappa, G Ganapathi, V Ram Mohan Kumar among others participated in the programme.