Visakhapatnam: Students, educators told to promote awareness on Disha app

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said it is the responsibility of every citizen to educate women on Disha app. Laying a foundation stone for the construction of an Urban Primary Health Centre at Shiva Nagar in the 53rd ward here on Wednesday, the MP lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving top priority to women's safety.

Vijayasai Reddy mentioned that the State government was ensuring 50 per cent reservation to women in different sectors. He advised women to be cautious while going to places where there is no internet as the app does not work without the internet connection.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma said the Disha app acts as a weapon for women in distress. Women with an Android phone were asked to download the application. Vasireddy Padma urged the students and educators to create awareness about Disha app among the people.

Disha police station ACP Prem Kajal said 15,800 women used Disha app in Visakhapatnam city.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam North constituency coordinator KK Raju participated in the programme.