Visakhapatnam: Surprise ticket checking by DRM Anup Satpathy

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy conducted a surprise ticket inspection cum counselling drive onboard Prashanti express from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam Road railway station.

Holding intensive checks in all the classes of coaches in the train, the DRM interacted with passengers by travelling up to Srikakulam Road railway station. He advised the passengers to be more cautious while travelling in trains, keep their premises clean, travel with proper journey tickets, not to pull the chain in midsections without any reason, never board/ alight from speeding trains etc. More than 80 cases of passengers with general tickets travelling in upper classes were detected and a penalty to the tune of Rs 31,500 was collected.

During his inspection, the DRM focused on creating awareness on safe travel of passengers. He was accompanied by senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, senior divisional security commissioner Ch. Raghuveer, senior divisional safety officer Praveen Bhati, senior divisional electrical engineer Ch. Kameswara Rao, senior divisional engineer (East) Jiban Jyothi Sahoo.

After reaching the Srikakulam Road station, Anup Satpathy inaugurated the newly constructed RPF Barrack at the station which is provided with modern amenities like modern kitchen and drinking water supply.