Visakhapatnam: Take measures to bring down positivity rate to below 5%

Visakhapatnam: Recognise 15 active NGOs in the district and utilise their services for Covid prevention in rural and Agency areas, said District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Conducting a review meeting with the medical officers and other nodal officers here on Friday, the Collector examined measures taken on Covid control and prevention, distribution of isolation kits, vaccination, supply of oxygen and Covid-19 testing along with tracking black fungus cases in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the officers and staff should strive hard to ensure that the Covid positivity rate is less than five per cent in the district. He exhorted them to take necessary steps for the same.

Vinay Chand mentioned that coronavirus cases were high in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Visakhapatnam (urban) areas and the authorities should take immediate measures to control the same. Further, he added that Covid tests should be conducted by June 10 for those having symptoms.

Also, Vinay Chand said if the number of black fungus cases rise in future, the number of beds will be increased accordingly.

He directed the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements in ENT hospital exclusively for black fungus cases and take appropriate steps to provide medical services to the patients. District Covid Special Officer and Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer PS Surya Narayana, RDO P Kishore and other officials participated in the meeting.