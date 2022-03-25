Visakhapatnam: Technology upgradation in Indian Railways through IoT

Visakhapatnam: Major technology upgrade is happening in Indian railways through the application of IoT and Data Management, said Technology Mission for Indian Railways (TMIR) chairman Nalinaksh S Vyas here on Thursday.

Speaking at Dr V Bhujanga Rao Endowment Lecture, organised jointly by GITAM Mechanical Engineering Department and Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI), he briefed problems in aerospace, railway, automotive, process industry domains where condition monitoring is involved at the system level and the possibility of developing deep learning paradigms for grappling with such systems.

Defence Research and Development Organisation former Director General and KIMS Foundation Research Centre (Hyderabad) chairman Dr V Bhujanaga Rao said that maintenance of industrial equipment was important to achieve maximum productivity. He mentioned that condition monitoring is going to protect national assets and save government money.

He observed that condition monitoring is centre pillar of industry 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution). Institution academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar, Mechanical Engineering department head V Srinivas, Condition Monitoring Society of India vice-president PVS Ganesh Kumar and NSTL Director Dr Y Sreenivas Rao participated in the programme.