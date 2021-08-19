Visakhapatnam : Temple officials distribute calves to farmers

Visakhapatnam : Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam staff distributed Jersey cattle to the farmers on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam Agency area In a month, about 23 calves, offered by the devotees, died due to various reasons.

Several devotees donate calves to the Devasthanam once their wish gets fulfilled. A majority of devotees offer jersey cattle but the Endowments Department accepts only indigenous breeds of cattle.

At present, over 450 cattle of non-indigenous breed are there at Ghosala. Of them, few calves died over a period of time due to various reasons. To overcome the problem, the abandoned cattle were distributed to the farmers in the Agency area.

The exercise will continue for a few days. As a part of it, assistant executive officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K Tirumaleswara Rao and DVSR Raju identified the farmers at Araku, Ananthagiri and Narsipatnam mandals and distributed 72 calves.