  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam : Temple officials distribute calves to farmers

Assistant Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K Tirumaleswara Rao and DVSR Raju distributing calves to farmers in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

Assistant Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K Tirumaleswara Rao and DVSR Raju distributing calves to farmers in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam staff distributed Jersey cattle to the farmers on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam Agency area In a month, about 23 calves

Visakhapatnam : Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam staff distributed Jersey cattle to the farmers on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam Agency area In a month, about 23 calves, offered by the devotees, died due to various reasons.

Several devotees donate calves to the Devasthanam once their wish gets fulfilled. A majority of devotees offer jersey cattle but the Endowments Department accepts only indigenous breeds of cattle.

At present, over 450 cattle of non-indigenous breed are there at Ghosala. Of them, few calves died over a period of time due to various reasons. To overcome the problem, the abandoned cattle were distributed to the farmers in the Agency area.

The exercise will continue for a few days. As a part of it, assistant executive officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam K Tirumaleswara Rao and DVSR Raju identified the farmers at Araku, Ananthagiri and Narsipatnam mandals and distributed 72 calves.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X