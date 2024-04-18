Visakhapatnam: The lost glory of Congress will be revived says Cong LS candidate

Visakhapatnam : Congress Visakhapatnam MP candidate P Satya Reddy and south MLA candidate Vasupalli Santosh Kumar expressed confidence that the lost glory of the Congress party is going to be revived.

At a meeting held with the party cadre led by Congress district Congress committee president Gompa Govindaraju, Satya Reddy mentioned that people are looking forward to extending support to the Congress and development in the state is possible only when Congress comes to power. On the occasion of ‘Sri Rama Navami’ festival, he appealed to people to exercise their franchise judiciously. Later, he recalled the number of welfare schemes that were introduced during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s governance.

“The state will develop further under the effective leadership of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy,” Satya Reddy assured.

Criticising those making remarks against YS Sharmila, Satya Reddy exercised caution that people will not remain mute spectators. Speaking on the occasion, Vasupalli Santosh Kumar appealed to people to extend support to Congress so that the state would witness signs of progress.



Raising slogans ‘Jai Congress, Jai Jai Congress’ party leaders, including J Rama Rao, K Venkatrao, M Satyanarayana, took part in the poster launch programme.

