Visakhapatnam: Thieves get away with a silver crown from temple

Visakhapatnam: Thieves stole away 40-tola of silver crown at Nukalamma temple in Pendurthi.The temple committee members lodged a complaint with the...

Visakhapatnam: Thieves stole away 40-tola of silver crown at Nukalamma temple in Pendurthi.

The temple committee members lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi police station as soon as they noticed the missing crown.

Based on the evidence collected from the CCTV footage, the police at Pendurthi are investigating the case.

