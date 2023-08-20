Live
- Ramagundam BJP leader Koushik Hari to join BRS soon
- Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: SC
- Agnihotri's Vaccine War and Prabhas Salaar hit screens on the same day
- Actress Malashree daughter Radhana changes name to Aradhanaa
- Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions
- Govt using G20 as poll drive: Congress
- Mental health awareness: What are visual hallucinations?
- New blood test to detect 18 diseases in kids
- Transform Your Home with Festive Interior Decor Ideas
- Visakhapatnam: Thieves get away with a silver crown from temple
Visakhapatnam: Thieves get away with a silver crown from temple
Visakhapatnam: Thieves stole away 40-tola of silver crown at Nukalamma temple in Pendurthi.
The temple committee members lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi police station as soon as they noticed the missing crown.
Based on the evidence collected from the CCTV footage, the police at Pendurthi are investigating the case.
