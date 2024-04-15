Visakhapatnam: Three community organisers suspended

Visakhapatnam: Three officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation were given suspension orders by District Collector A Mallikarjuna in Visakhapatnam. Community organisers of the Urban Community Development department of the GVMC were suspended for reportedly being involved in fraudulent practices. The probe related to the three officials was carried out by GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan and submitted the report to the District Collector.

Narasimhulu, Tirumala Rao and SV Ramana were the COs who were suspended. Also, an assistant project director was also given a show cause notice.