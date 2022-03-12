Visakhapatnam: Traders find new ways to strike a deal

Visakhapatnam: With officials giving clear instructions not to sell edible oils above than the MRP (maximum retail price), wholesale dealers are looking for newer ways to hoodwink the officials and strike a deal. To make this a reality, traders try to take advantage of the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In addition to hoarding a huge stock of oils in the godowns and create an artificial demand, the traders indulge in tampering with MRP stickers as well.



To keep a check on this, Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted raids with the coordination of Legal Metrology officers at various gowdowns across the district. A large quantity of oils was seized by the authorities in the past few weeks. But with the MRP stickers being tampered, the officials concerned have intensified their raids and identified the malpractice in the traders' godowns at Kanithi Road in Gajuwaka. On Friday alone, Vigilance officers raided 16 outlets and wholesale dealers and filed nine cases against the violators.

As a part of their raids, officials noticed that stocks were not only hoarded but the MRP stickers were also tampered at Gayatri Traders at Gajuwaka Kanithi Road. Vigilance and Enforcement ASP G Swaroopa Rani mentioned 60 tonnes of oils were seized from the godown and their MRPs were also found to be tampered. Similarly, the MRP of a 15-litre edible oil tin was replaced with Rs 3,090 label instead of its original cost Rs 2,590. Also, the manufacturing date was found to be altered. The ASP warned that the raids would continue and stringent action would be taken against the violators if they try to create artificial shortage of cooking oils or any commodity.