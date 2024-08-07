  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Trains cancelled, diverted due to safety works

Owing to operational constraints the train No 02863, leaving Howrah on August 8 and on August 15 will be cancelled.

Due to traffic block for execution of safety related modernisation works in Salem Division Alappuzha- Dhanbad Bokaro express (13352) leaving Alappuzha on August 8th, 10th. 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th and 29th will run in a diverted route via Podanur, Irugur, Surathkal. Ernakulam-Tata Nagar express (18190) leaving Ernakulam on August 8th, 10th. 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 27th and 29th will run in a diverted route via Podanur, Coimbatore, Irugur.

Owing to non-interlock works at Kalumna station in connection with Rajnandgaon – Kaluma third line work of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, some of the trains will be cancelled or diverted.

They include Gandhidham- Puri express (22973) leaving Gandhidham on August 14 will be cancelled, Puri- Gandhi Dham express (22974) leaving Puri on August 17 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 18th August will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Balharshah-Nagpur.

Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam express (12808) leaving Nizamddin on 8th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 20th of August will run in a diverted route via Nagpur- Balharshah- Vijayawada.

Visakhapatnam-LTT express (22847) leaving Visakhapatnam on 18th August will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Balharshah-Wardha-Bhusaval.

LTT-Visakhapatnam express (22848) leaving LTT on August 20 will run in a diverted route via Bhusaval-Wardha- Balharshah- Vijayawada.

Short termination

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains in Kirandul area in KK line, the following coaching trains will be short terminated.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam till August 7 will be short terminated at Dantewada.

In return, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul till August 8. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam till August 7 will be short terminated at Dantewada. In return, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam express (18513) will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul till August 8.

Hence there will be no services of this train between Kirandul-Dantewada on the above dates. Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

