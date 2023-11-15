Live
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Trains diverted due to safety works
Highlights
Owing to safety works in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, some of the trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town - Gudivada - Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.
Visakhapatnam: Owing to safety works in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, some of the trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town - Gudivada - Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.
Jasidih-Tambaram SF express (12376) leaving Jasidih on November 15 will run in a diverted route.
Tata-Yeshwantpur express leaving Tata (18111) on November 16 will run in a diverted route as stoppage eliminated Eluru.
Tata-SMV Bengaluru SF express (12889) leaving Tata on November 17 will run in a diverted route.
Dhanbad-Alappuzha Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad till November 17 will run in a diverted route as stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem and Eluru.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS