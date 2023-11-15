  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Trains diverted due to safety works

Owing to safety works in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, some of the trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu- Bhimavaram Town - Gudivada - Vijayawada instead of regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Jasidih-Tambaram SF express (12376) leaving Jasidih on November 15 will run in a diverted route.

Tata-Yeshwantpur express leaving Tata (18111) on November 16 will run in a diverted route as stoppage eliminated Eluru.

Tata-SMV Bengaluru SF express (12889) leaving Tata on November 17 will run in a diverted route.

Dhanbad-Alappuzha Bokaro express (13351) leaving Dhanbad till November 17 will run in a diverted route as stoppage eliminated Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

