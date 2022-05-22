Visakhapatnam: Transparency demanded in land records of Waqf

Visakhapatnam: TDP state general secretary MD Nazeer said a Muslim property protection committee would be set up soon to unite the Muslims across the state and look into the affairs of the benefactors.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he criticised the state government for not protecting the assets of the Muslim ancestors.

Further, Nazeer said about 800 years ago there were 7,800 acres of land belonging to the main Dargah in Visakhapatnam. On one hand, the Endowment and Waqf Board lands are being gradually occupied, on the other hand, thousands of acres have been allotted to meet various purposes of the government, Nazeer mentioned.

He pointed out that the Waqf Board office in the Collectorate did not even have minimum facilities.

Further, Muslim leaders demanded that the details of how much land was in the possession of the Waqf Board should be put in the public domain.