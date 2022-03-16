Visakhapatnam: Tribals get water facility

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the community policing scheme, 'Amrutha Jaladhara' programme was organised by district police at Garimanda village of Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The police facilitated a borewell and provided drinking and utility water facilities in the village where the Maoists have a strong hold in the area.Earlier, the tribal people brought the issue of chronic water scarcity in Garimanda village to the notice of police.

Based on the request, the department officials identified water sources with the help of geologists before installing the borewell.

Along with it, a storage tank with a capacity of 5,000 litres was erected for storage and collection point. With the facility, the police mentioned that around 1,500 tribals would be get benefitted.

Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao, ASP Chintapalli Tushare Dudi along with other officers had joined the community lunch which drew around 800 tribals.Distributing 200 steel pots to the tribal women, the Superintendent of Police said that other development activities would also be taken up by the officials in future.

OSD S Sathish Kumar, Inspector of Koyyuru circle Swamy Naidu, SI D Nagendra, SI Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the event.