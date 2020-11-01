Visakhapatnam: Two and a half-year-old boy's Kidnap ends on a happy note, five held

The missing case of two and half year kid in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam has come to a happy ending with the police arresting the accused in the case. According to Gajuwaka CI Malleshwara Rao, Naresh Yadav, who works in SAIL (steel industry), has a two-and-a-half-year-old son named Mayank Kumar. Naresh Yadav has a job runs an iron business as well.

Suresh, who hails from Visakhapatnam One Town area, have lent Rs. 43 lakh to Naresh for iron ore. Frustrated that Naresh Yadav had not paid the money, Suresh came in a car on Saturday night and abducted Naresh's son Mayank, who was playing in front of the house, and took him to his house. He warned Naresh that he would leave his son if he paid his dues through GooglePay.

However, the couple approached the police while the vigilant police immediately chased the accused on the basis of phone tracking and arrested him in Visakhapatnam One Town area. Police have arrested four other people who cooperated the accused and are investigating. Within a few hours the kidnapping story was over and everyone breathed in a sigh of relief.