Visakhapatnam: Two killed in separate accidents

Visakhapatnam : A12-year-old boy lost his life when he fell under the wheels of a running bus at Bayyavaram in Anakapalli district on Friday. Several others were injured in the incident, while the condition of two is said to be critical.

The accident occurred while the bus belonging to a private institution was going from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem. The speeding college bus collided with a makeshift tiffin centre along the roadside.

As a result, five youths who were having breakfast were injured, while three bikes and a car nearby got crushed. Locals and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. Gollavelli Govinda, G Ramanamma and G Lakshmi, who run the tiffin centre, were also injured. The injured were shifted to the 100-bedded hospital in Anakapalli.

Meanwhile, a resident of Vizianagaram district was killed in a road accident on Friday morning under the jurisdiction of III town police station in Visakhapatnam. Rajakumar (30) of Krishnarajapuram, Vepada mandal, Vizianagaram district was going towards Siripuram on a two-wheeler. His vehicle collided with a travel bus near Lakshmi Ganapati temple.

Rajkumar died on the spot. The travel bus driver and cleaner were detained by the police. The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.