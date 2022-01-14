Visakhapatnam: Unauthorised parking woes worry residents

Visakhapatnam: An eight-decade-old Nethaji Colony greets one with cramped lanes and congested houses.

Back then, the roads were developed with 8-10 feet. And the vehicles that pass through these lanes need to wait until the vehicle commuting in the opposite direction crosses. Passing through these lanes are bit tough for the locals as they are dug up to complete the pipeline and UGD works.

Meanwhile, four-wheelers need to be parked somewhere else like neighbour's place, relatives' house or in the main road as there is no sufficient space to park the four-wheeler in the colony.

The neighbourhood is dotted with BRTS road on one side and railway station road on the other. Unauthorised vehicle parking is one of the major issues the colony people face.

Since the BRTS road is passing through the colony, heavy traffic is witnessed most part of the day. "Even if we have to go out on an emergency purpose, we could not take out our vehicles due to the unauthorised vehicles parked all along the neighbourhood lanes. Similarly, roads are in a bad condition in the area. Both of these need to be fixed with immediate effect," says P Uma Reddy, a resident of the colony.

Since the colony is bordered by the BRTS road and railway station road, residents complain of traffic dust settling in the houses. "Another major problem we experience quite often in the neighbourhood is increasing theft cases. Police patrolling needs to be increased in the colony to protect the locality from registering a greater number of theft cases," opines Dammu Ramana, another resident of the colony.

Traffic police need to evince larger focus on the main road as traffic bottlenecks have to be streamlined.