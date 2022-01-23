Visakhapatnam: Union Minister visits HPCL

Visakhapatnam: Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli paid a maiden visit to HPCL Visakh Refinery for the first time on Saturday after taking charge as Minister.

Executive Director of HPCL-Visakh Refinery V Ratan Raj along with Executive Director of Modernisation Project P Veerabhadra Rao and other senior officials welcomed the Minister with guard of honour.

Later, Rameswar Teli took part in a tree plantation programme. He was given a presentation on various works that are in progress at the refinery by the officials.

The Minister reviewed the status of the expansion project works and interacted with the senior officials of the Refinery.

Briefing about the plans, Executive Director V Ratan Raj explained the expansion activities and the challenges faced in the process.

Further, Rameswar Teli took stock of the status of the ongoing projects and appreciated the efforts made by the HPCL towards the nation's growth.