Visakhapatnam: Varalakshmi's murder accused Akhil Sai taken into police custody

Akhil Sai Venkat, the accused in Varalakshmi murder case in Gajuwaka of Visakapatnam district has been taken into police custody. As part of that, the trial continued from Wednesday where the police have collected all the items that Akhil used at the time of murder of an intermediate student. The accused not only deported the girl to an uninhabited area but also tried to push the crime of murder on someone else. Police have collected some evidence on this with the help of forensic experts.

It is learnt that the police are gathering technical evidence in the case in a manner that will result in speedy investigation and punishment to the accused. Visakha Disha ACP Prem Kajal himself seems to have quizzed the accused. After the custody expired, the police conducted tests at Aganampudi Primary Hospital and attended the court.

It is knew that Varalakshmi who is pursuing intermediate has been killed by accused Akhil Sai under over love affair following which, the city police took two youths, Akhil Sai and Ramu, into their custody and suspected that it was a pre-planned murder. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister M. Sucharitha enquired about the incident and directed the police to take stringent action against accused. The Chief Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of the victim.