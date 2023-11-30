Visakhapatnam: Varuna Yagam performed to appease rain God

Visakhapatnam : Praying for bountiful rainfall in the State, ‘Varuna Yagam’ was performed in a grand manner at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. This yagam aims to invoke the blessings of the rain God.

A group of priests performed ‘Ashtottara Shatakalasabhishekam’ at Sri Tripurantaka Swamy temple as a part of the Yagam on Wednesday. ‘Ganapathi Puja’ and ‘Punyahavachanam’ were formed a part of the rituals. Meanwhile, students of Veda Patasala went to Gangadhara and brought holy water for the ‘Abhishekam.’

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Officer of the Devasthanam S Srinivasa Murthy expressed confidence that the State would witness copious rains following the Yagam.

Besides performing Varuna Yagam in the month of Kartika is considered very auspicious, the EO said and appealed to the devotees to participate in the rituals organised at Tripurantaka Swamy temple.

Executive Engineer D Rambabu, DE Nageswara Rao, AEO Narasinga Rao, trust board member Gantla Srinu Babu, temple priests and Veda patasala students participated in the Yagam.