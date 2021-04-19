Visakhapatnam: Vidya Deevena will improve literacy

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' aids in reaching out to the poor students and eradicating illiteracy in the State.

Participating in the video-conference of the launch of the first installment of the scheme, the Vice-Chancellor said all the eligible students will receive the fee reimbursement as a part of the welfare scheme.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing the programme which will benefit the needy students.

The event was attended by District Collector V Vinay Chand, among others.