Visakhapatnam: Vidya Deevena will improve literacy

District Collector V Vinay Chand (right), Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy and students in Visakhapatnam on Monday taking part in video conference with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ scheme
Highlights

All eligible students to receive fee reimbursement under the scheme

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' aids in reaching out to the poor students and eradicating illiteracy in the State.

Participating in the video-conference of the launch of the first installment of the scheme, the Vice-Chancellor said all the eligible students will receive the fee reimbursement as a part of the welfare scheme.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing the programme which will benefit the needy students.

The event was attended by District Collector V Vinay Chand, among others.

