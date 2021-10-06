Visakhapatnam: VIMS to cater to more patients in future

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is all set to be developed on various fronts.

In connection with this, fresh development proposals at a cost of Rs 250 crore have been finalised.

At a time when Covid-19 cases were at its peak, VIMS served as the State Covid hospital and catered to coronavirus patients from across Andhra Pradesh.

The hospital witnessed a number of walk-ins from North Andhra, East and West Godavari districts in particular during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Apart from the existing bed capacity, the hospital intends to double its facility in the coming days.

From the current 650 oxygen beds, including 200 intensive care unit beds and 288 ventilators, VIMS is getting equipped with another 1,500-beds spread across seven blocks on the campus.

Along with this, specialised medical services in various departments will come to the aid of the patients. During pre-Covid times, most patients from different districts preferred to get admitted to King George Hospital.

However, in times of the pandemic, VIMS also served as the most sought-after hospital for many patients not just from across the district but from different parts of the State.

In recent times, the hospital worked towards overcoming the lapses in order to provide quality treatment to the patients. "Preliminary work related to the new projects has been completed and tenders have been called for the same.

Soon, the infrastructure will be readied and the bed capacity will be increased. We are planning to complete the project in a time-bound manner," shares K Rambabu, VIMS Director, with The Hans India.

About the amenities, Dr Rambabu adds that the hospital will have advanced equipment to cater to the needs of the patients.

With advanced equipment and increased bed capacity, VIMS is gearing up to treat patients with improved quality and infrastructure.