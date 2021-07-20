Visakhapatnam: Visitors to be allowed at zoo from today

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) reopened on Monday after it remained closed due to the second wave of the pandemic from May 4. The formal re-launch was done by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) and PCCF (Wildlife) N Prateep Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prateep Kumar mentioned that visitors will be allowed from Tuesday and strict compliance to Covid protocols will be followed before allowing the visitors inside the zoo as per the government guidelines.

As a part of the 'Vanmahotsav', tree plantation was taken up by the curator along with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Zoo curator Nandani Salaria stressed on the online booking to visit the zoo so that physical contact can be minimised. The curator laid emphasis on maintaining safety protocols violating which will draw a penalty up to Rs 200.

Visitors to the zoo can book tickets from the official website www.vizagzoo.com. Only after checking the temperature and the masks at the main entrance of the zoo, the visitors will be allowed inside. For details, contact 9441130894 or 9440810213.