Visakhapatnam: Vizag abuzz with hectic political activity

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam has turned into a hotbed for political activity. With the Assembly elections not too far, the ruling YSRCP is making all-out efforts to retain its hold on the port city. On the other hand, a fierce competition to increase its foothold is on from Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan, who had contested from Gajuwaka last time and lost the seat, the TDP and BJP, which have laid special focus on the city. Two leaders of the BJP, state president D Purandeswari and GVL Narsimha Rao are vying for a ticket to contest from here. All this has now led to the smart city witnessing a beehive of activity. For the past one week, Visakhapatnam is witnessing ‘Pawan-mania’ as the party chief has been visiting places and organising various events in the city as a part of his nine-day-long 'Varahi Yatra'. He has been highlighting how the city was being destroyed by the ruling party and how it had not spared even the heritage structure called Erra Dibbalu.



Unlike the last time, the response to Pawan’s campaign had gathered greater steam and the response from the public is much large. Pawan had held a power packed public meeting at Jagadamba junction. Pawan had been going aggressive in spite of restrictions imposed on his visit to Rushikonda. His yatra garnered hype and had enthused the party cadre. The Jana Sena rank and file expected restrictions even at Vissannapeta of Anakapalli district. Jana Sena and other Opposition leaders have been alleging that IT Minister G Amarnath had indulged in land grabbing. In fact, a war of words between the minister and Pawan Kalyan had become a regular feature. However, a renewed enthusiasm among the rank and file of Jana Sena is seen following Pawan’s Varahi Yatra and his ‘Jana Vani’programme. The Varahi Yatra will end on Saturday.

