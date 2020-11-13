X
Visakhapatnam: VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao takes part in renaming ceremony

Chairman of VPT K Rama Mohana Rao taking part in a virtual conference of the Ministry of Shipping’s renaming ceremony from Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the plaque of the Ministry’s new nomenclature

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the plaque of the Ministry's new nomenclature.

The Ministry has been rechristened as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday through video conference in New Delhi.

Chairpersons of various major ports took part in the virtual ceremony.

In Visakhapatnam, Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao along with the rest of the department heads participated in the plaque unveiling ceremony.

