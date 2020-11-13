Visakhapatnam: VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao takes part in renaming ceremony
Highlights
Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the plaque of the Ministry’s new nomenclature
Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the plaque of the Ministry's new nomenclature.
The Ministry has been rechristened as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday through video conference in New Delhi.
Chairpersons of various major ports took part in the virtual ceremony.
In Visakhapatnam, Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao along with the rest of the department heads participated in the plaque unveiling ceremony.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story