Visakhapatnam: Woman employee allegedly assaulted by superior in the govt. office

The incident of sexual harassment of a female employee in the Visakhapatnam district has caused a stir when the family members of the victim came and taught a befitting lesson to the AE. Going into the details, a woman working as a sub-engineer in a government office in Chodavaram has been harassed by an officer working as an AE in the same office for two months. Despite she has said many times that this is not good, he has not changed.

The female employee told the matter to the family members along with the husband. Everyone together deposed that AE on Tuesday got into an argument with him. He apologized to them and said that this would not repeat. Meanwhile, when police were contacted, they said they had not received any complaint from the victim employee in the case.

However, the videos where the family members of the victim have an altercation with AE have gone viral. It seems that the two have talked and compromised the case.