Visakhapatnam: Youth spray disinfectants by pooling funds

Visakhapatnam: With no fruitful efforts coming forward, a team of youth at Apparayudupalem village in Rambilli mandal took up a sanitisation programme for two consecutive days.

After making repeated requests with the village secretary, those associated with Ganesh Youth Association took up the drive by themselves.

For the past few days, the village has been witnessing a number of viral fevers. Following which, the locals fear that it might be a symptom of coronavirus.

Worried over the issue, the association members brought the matter to the notice of the village secretary and appealed to him to take up the sanitisation drive as a precautionary step.

According to N Ganga Nanaji, a youth from the village, the secretary assured the locals that spraying of bleaching powder will be carried out in the village. However, even after waiting for a few days, there was no positive sign coming forward.

Finally, the youth decided to spray disinfectants by themselves across the streets of the village by pooling funds for the initiative.

About 20 youths from the village sprayed bleaching powder at drainages, borewells, ground wells and cleared the bushes and weeds.