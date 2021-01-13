Visakhapatnam: Youth told to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda

Visakhapatnam: Future of the country is in the hands of the youth, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Marking the National Youth Day at VMRDA Children's Arena on Monday, the Minister exhorted the youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and work towards uplifting the society.

Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda, the Minister said human resources are the wealth of the country. With this in view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Make in India' and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a host of skill development programmes for the youth. Srinivasa Rao said Skill Development Universities will be set up to equip the youth with quality training in various fields to stand out in the competitive world. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Golla Babu Rao said the youth should take Swami Vivekananda as an inspiration.

As a part of the event, the Minister presented cash prizes to the winners of the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2019-2020.

Later, prizes were distributed to the artistes who won in the State-level competitions last month in Vijayawada. MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, SETVIS CEO B Srinivasa Rao, Nehru Youth Centre district youth central officer G Maheswara Rao, SETVIS manager Rajendra and others participated.