Visakhapatnam: YSRCP works for welfare of people

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Congress Party is working for the welfare of the people in the state, said former minister and Visakhapatnam party president M Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at the North constituency plenary meeting held at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the former minister said the YSRCP has been working for the people since the inception of the party and fighting for the people even when it was in Opposition.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said the people had suffered a lot during the TDP regime and the party failed to fulfill its promises made before the elections.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy designed the election manifesto after identifying the problems of the people through the Praja Sankalpa Yatra and introduced welfare schemes as soon as he came to power, the MLA mentioned.

NREDCAP chairman and Visakhapatnam North constituency coordinator KK Raju said 95 per cent of the promises made by the Chief Minister were implemented.

Plenary Observers Suryanarayana Raju and Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Maritime Board chairman Kayala Venkata Reddy, Chokkakula Venkata Rao, various corporations' chairmen, directors and senior leaders of Visakhapatnam North constituency were present.