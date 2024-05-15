Visakhapatnam: Zoo Park to conduct Summer Camp from May 21

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park(IGZP) is going to organise a ‘Summer Camp – 2024’ from May 21, informed Dr Nandani Salaria, curator of the zoo. Those aged between 5 and 18 years can participate in the camp which will be conducted in two batches. The camp is scheduled from May 21 to 25 for children aged between 5 and 11 years and again from May 28 to June 1 for those between 12 and 18 years of age.

Participants will be part of a number of programmes such as bird watching, zoo veterinary hospital visit, guided zoo tour, etc. The bird watching programme will be held in association with the Wildlife Conservation through Research and Education. Nature journaling, visit to butterfly world, bird-themed art activity, animal classification, design your own garden are some of the other activities scheduled during the camp. Zoo curator called upon parents and school management to encourage students’ participation in the camp. For further details, interested persons can contact 9440810213.