Vizag bags coveted Best District (South Zone) Award

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam bagged the coveted Best District (South Zone) Award at the National Water Awards for its remarkable contribution to water conservation and efficient management.

The water conservation efforts of Visakhapatnam include renovation of water bodies, restoration of over 2,000 artificial recharge structures, etc. with this, 87.74 KL water was saved additionally. About 491 water bodies were geotagged.

Also, the district successfully restored Sarada River’s bank which benefited the communities.

Following desilting of Mudasarlova Reservoir, its storage capacity rose to 20 percent. In addition, a floating solar project at the reservoir is one of the serious measures taken towards enhancing renewable energy in Vizag.

The award recipients were recognised in nine categories at the fifth National Water Awards. Odisha received the top prize in the Best State category presented by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Jal Shakti Ministry.