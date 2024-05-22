Vizag cops bust human trafficking network

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam City police exposed a human trafficking network that lured hundreds of unemployed youth, coercing them into committing cybercrimes on Indian citizens, operating from Cambodia.

Based on a victim’s complaint, Visakhapatnam city police had a big breakthrough unearthing a massive racket of human trafficking of unemployed youth from Visakhapatnam city luring them in the name of providing a job as a data entry operator in Singapore. The victims were later trafficked to Cambodia via Bangkok.

Police on Tuesday said around 300 Indians 'revolted' against their handlers in Cambodia on May 20, leading to most of them being arrested in the foreign country. As many as 150 youth from the port city and its vicinity have been stuck in Cambodia for a year already, where they are being coerced to carry out cyber crime, ponzi, FedEx scams, stock market frauds, and various other types of cyber frauds on Indian citizens..

Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar noted that these trafficked Indians were held captive, tortured and put under duress to commit cybercrimes on Indians by keeping them in confinement. Their passports were snatched and they were not allowed to speak to their families. The victims were trained to handle specialised cybercrimes.

The agent, who recruited these youths on behalf of their Cambodian handlers, received a hefty commission. Police said during interrogation, it was found out that prime suspects include Chukka Rajesh Vijay Kumar, Mannena Gnaneswara Rao and Sabbavarapu Kondala Rao.

Around 150 youths from Visakhapatnam and surrounding region were trafficked to Cambodia and kept captive for over a year.

When Visakhapatnam city police exposed the names, the victims shared their ordeals faced at the hands of Cambodian handlers, a number of people contacted the city police and forwarded videos revealing the plight of victims in Cambodia through WhatsApp.

Around 300 Indian nationals revolted against the Cambodia handlers. Following which, there was unrest in Jinbei and Compound, Sihanoukville, Cambodia, a hub for cybercrime fraud. A number of them appealed to the Indian authorities to rescue them and facilitate their safe return to India. Responding to the human trafficking case, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar informed that the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), I&C of MHA and urged them to facilitate the safe return of victims back to India.

The CP appealed to family members of the victims to contact CI cybercrime: 9490617917, CP WhatsApp No: 9493336633 and control room No: 0891-2565454 for any assistance.