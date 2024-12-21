Vizag deserves place in UNESCO’s network: Expert

Visakhapatnam: D Rajasekhar Reddy, convener of the INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter, highlighted the city’s potential to join the prestigious UNESCO Global Geoparks Network (UGGP).

During a seminar titled ‘Preserving Heritage: Opportunities and Challenges’ organised by the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences History Department, he emphasised Visakhapatnam’s geological diversity, which spans over 1,500 million years, alongside its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for the UNESCO designation.

Dr Reddy outlined that UNESCO Global Geoparks are unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed holistically for protection, education and sustainable development. Currently, there are 213 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 48 countries, attracting global tourists and contributing to local economies.

He stressed that recognition as a UNESCO Geopark would bring international attention to Visakhapatnam, boost tourism and invigorate the regional economy.