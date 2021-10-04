Vizag has turned into 'mortgage city': BJP

Visakhapatnam: BJP state vice-president and former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that Visakhapatnam has been changed to 'mortgage city' instead of smart city.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the former MLA said the valuable assets in the district have been mortgaged and even the educational institutions were not spared.

In the garb of VMRDA Master Plan – 2041, Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned, a map was drawn as if in a drawing competition. "Though assurance was given to resolve the objections raised, no action was taken against the same till now.

The YSRCP will remain in power for the next two years alone. Those holding the offices will be held responsible if they continue to dance according to the whims and fancies of the ruling party," he said.

Further, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power by next elections and that the VMRDA Master Plan will be drafted fresh and consider the objections for sure.

BJP Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, among others, was present.