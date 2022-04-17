Vizag Metro Rail estimated to cost Rs 14,309 cr

Visakhapatnam: As per the new detailed project report (DPR), the proposed Vizag Metro Rail Project is estimated at a cost of Rs 14,309 crore, stretching over 76.9 kilometres long with 54 stops, said Managing Director of AP Metro Rail Corporation Limited UJM Rao.

Delivering a special talk on 'Vizag Metro Rail-Smart Public Transport' at a programme organised here on Sunday by the Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), he said the new DPR for the proposed Vizag Metro Rail project would be submitted to the government shortly.

Stating that the GDP of a number of cities was improved after initiating the metro rail, Rao said three corridors - Steel Plant to Bhogapuram Airport, Gurudwara to Old Post Office and Thatichetlapalem to RK Beach (China Waltair) will make up for a distance of 76.90-km under the project.

In view of the increasing population in Vizag and its future requirements, a new DPR was prepared to execute the project.

He mentioned that there is a scope to include a few more changes before getting the final approval from the Union government. He said that the state government was keen on implementing the project at the earliest. Besides being eco-friendly, metro rail would aid in consuming less travel time, providing convenience at low cost and bringing down accidents.

The programme was held in the presence of PRSI chairman PLK Murthy, vice chairman RP Sharma, secretary MKVL Narasimham, South India vice-president US Sharma, treasurer NV Narasimham.