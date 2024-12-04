Vizag MP meets Union Industry Minister

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat met Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to discuss various issues and potential initiatives aimed at boosting industrial growth and development in Andhra Pradesh.

As the coordinator for the Industry and Commerce Ministry on behalf of the NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Sribharat highlighted several key projects that hold significant importance for the state’s economic progress.

The discussions primarily focused on the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Kakinada, emphasising the need to expedite its development to bolster trade and commerce education in the region.

The MP also brought attention to the Union Minister’s notice about the National Institute of Design (NID) in Amaravati, seeking support to enhance its infrastructure and operational capabilities.

Similarly, the MP highlighted the potential for Andhra Pradesh to become a hub for footwear manufacturing and innovation, advocating for the establishment of dedicated research and development facilities.

Speaking after the meeting, Sribharat said that the support of the Ministry is crucial to realising AP’s industrial potential, and the initiatives will bring tangible benefits to the people of the AP.